Turkish forces destroy PKK shelters in nine provinces

ANKARA
Turkish secuirty forces dismantled several shelters belonging to the PKK terror organization during a series of operations targeting caves and bunkers in nine out of the country's 81 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

Some 24 shelters prepared by the terrorist organization to use for logistic purposes and to carry out attacks during the winter months were identified and destroyed, Yerlikaya said in a statement on X on Feb. 19. 

"We are destroying the terrorists' lairs one by one, and we will continue to do so. We have only one goal and that is to fight without stopping until the last terrorist is neutralized," Yerlikaya stated.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operations were carried out with the participation of 120 teams consisting of gendarmerie, special operations commandos and security guards, 1,600 personnel and the support of helicopters in eastern and southeastern provinces of Şırnak, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Tunceli, Tokat, Hakkari, Batman, Hatay and Mardin.

As a result of the operations carried out in the rural areas, 910 anti-tank ammunition, 910 RPG-7 ammunition and propellant cartridges, 5 kilograms of explosive material, a timed IED switch system, grenade, grenade launcher ammunition, mortar ammunition, LMGK machine gun, two MG-3 machine guns, five AK-47 infantry rifles, a night vision scope, G-3 infantry rifle, sniper rifle, 54 roles, 25 cylinders, and many organizational documents were seized.

Türkiye carries out frequent operations against the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the U.K. and the EU.

