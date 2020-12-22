Turkish football games will not be delayed over virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

If a Turkish football club cannot take to the pitch due to COVID-19 cases in the second half of the season, they will be handed a 3-0 forfeit loss, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Dec. 21.

The Turkish Süper Lig and the lower division clubs are allowed to increase the number of their registered players for the second half of the season.

The Turkish Süper Lig and the second-tier football division TFF First Lig clubs are able to register 35 players according to the new regulation announced by the TFF.

TFF added that the games will not be postponed over coronavirus cases in the second half of the season.

The clubs should have at least nine eligible players to play the game or they will suffer from a 3-0 forfeit defeat.