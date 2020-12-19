Turkish football body caught in broadcasting rights row

ISTANBUL

Turkish Süper Lig broadcaster Digiturk has not paid its mandatory dues for the 2020-2021 football season, the Turkish Football Federation said on Dec. 18.

digiturkThe football body's statement came after Digiturk earlier in the day said it has paid the broadcasting rights fee for this season.

“Digiturk beIN MEDIA GROUP did not make the full payment for broadcasting rights based on the terms of the contract for the 2020-2021 season,“ the football body said.

Turkish clubs to protest broadcaster for payment mishap

Meanwhile, the Turkish football clubs will protest the top tier league's broadcaster this week as Qatar's beIN Media Group failed to fulfill its economic obligations.



"All football players will protest [beIN Sports] by not playing the game for 60 seconds after the starting whistle in the matches in the Süper Lig's week 13 and TFF [Turkish Football Federation] First League's week 15," a mutual statement of the Turkish football unions of the Super Lig and First League clubs read on Dec. 18.



The unions said beIN Sports delayed its must payments for the clubs for a long time and clubs faced serious troubles.



They also called Digiturk beIN Media Group for solving the financial problems of the clubs urgently, fulfilling obligations.



Digiturk is the leading Turkish satellite television provider that is part of the global sports and entertainment group, beIN MEDIA GROUP.



BeIN SPORTS is the sports network of this group, which has been airing the Turkish Super Lig and First League, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A, as well as the UEFA competitions; the Champions League, Europa League, and Super Cup.



'Digiturk made payment to Turkish Football Federation for broadcasting rights'



Digiturk announced that it has paid the broadcasting rights fee for all matches played in the 2020-2021 season to the Turkish Football Federation.



The decision of protesting Digiturk by not playing the game for 60 seconds after the starting whistle in the matches surprised Digiturk, it added.



“Digiturk made the full payment for broadcast rights for the 2019-2020 season, while many broadcasters around the world refused to make [the payments] due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



"Also, Digiturk and TFF continue to work on a payment plan for the remainder of this season to overcome pandemic challenges together in mutual consensus."



Digiturk called the decision "baseless" and "unfair" and added that it will adversely affect the market value of Turkish football.

