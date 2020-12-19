Turkish football body caught in broadcasting rights row

  • December 19 2020 09:41:00

Turkish football body caught in broadcasting rights row

ISTANBUL
Turkish football body caught in broadcasting rights row

Turkish Süper Lig broadcaster Digiturk has not paid its mandatory dues for the 2020-2021 football season, the Turkish Football Federation said on Dec. 18.

digiturkThe football body's statement came after Digiturk earlier in the day said it has paid the broadcasting rights fee for this season.

“Digiturk beIN MEDIA GROUP did not make the full payment for broadcasting rights based on the terms of the contract for the 2020-2021 season,“ the football body said.

Turkish clubs to protest broadcaster for payment mishap

Meanwhile, the Turkish football clubs will protest the top tier league's broadcaster this week as Qatar's beIN Media Group failed to fulfill its economic obligations.

"All football players will protest [beIN Sports] by not playing the game for 60 seconds after the starting whistle in the matches in the Süper Lig's week 13 and TFF [Turkish Football Federation] First League's week 15," a mutual statement of the Turkish football unions of the Super Lig and First League clubs read on Dec. 18. 

The unions said beIN Sports delayed its must payments for the clubs for a long time and clubs faced serious troubles.

They also called Digiturk beIN Media Group for solving the financial problems of the clubs urgently, fulfilling obligations.

Digiturk is the leading Turkish satellite television provider that is part of the global sports and entertainment group, beIN MEDIA GROUP.

BeIN SPORTS is the sports network of this group, which has been airing the Turkish Super Lig and First League, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A, as well as the UEFA competitions; the Champions League, Europa League, and Super Cup.

'Digiturk made payment to Turkish Football Federation for broadcasting rights'

Digiturk announced that it has paid the broadcasting rights fee for all matches played in the 2020-2021 season to the Turkish Football Federation.

The decision of protesting Digiturk by not playing the game for 60 seconds after the starting whistle in the matches surprised Digiturk, it added.

“Digiturk made the full payment for broadcast rights for the 2019-2020 season, while many broadcasters around the world refused to make [the payments] due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

"Also, Digiturk and TFF continue to work on a payment plan for the remainder of this season to overcome pandemic challenges together in mutual consensus."

Digiturk called the decision "baseless" and "unfair" and added that it will adversely affect the market value of Turkish football.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Pompeo seeks to soothe Turkey after US sanctions over S-400s

    Pompeo seeks to soothe Turkey after US sanctions over S-400s

  2. Turkey’s breaks with the past

    Turkey’s breaks with the past

  3. Erdoğan says opposition’s attitude towards AKP 'pure fascism'

    Erdoğan says opposition’s attitude towards AKP 'pure fascism'

  4. Biggest issue with US is its support to YPG, not S-400s: Defense minister

    Biggest issue with US is its support to YPG, not S-400s: Defense minister

  5. Turkish top diplomat, defense chief in Kiev for talks with top Ukrainian officials

    Turkish top diplomat, defense chief in Kiev for talks with top Ukrainian officials
Recommended
Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Referee accused of racist act apologizes to footballer

Referee accused of racist act apologizes to footballer
Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo
Alanyaspor extends stay atop Süper Lig

Alanyaspor extends stay atop Süper Lig
Turkish gymnasts win gold in Euro Artistic Gymnastics

Turkish gymnasts win gold in Euro Artistic Gymnastics

Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships
WORLD Italy under new restrictions over Christmas, New Year

Italy under new restrictions over Christmas, New Year

Italy, one of the countries worst hit by Covid-19, will be placed under new restrictions over the Christmas and New Year periods, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced late on Dec. 18. 
ECONOMY Turkey, Hong Kong ink maritime agreement

Turkey, Hong Kong ink maritime agreement

Hong Kong and Turkey have signed an agreement that would allow Turkish seafarers to work in Hong Kong-flagged ships, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure on Dec. 18. 
SPORTS Turkish football body caught in broadcasting rights row

Turkish football body caught in broadcasting rights row

Turkish Süper Lig broadcaster Digiturk has not paid its mandatory dues for the 2020-2021 football season, the Turkish Football Federation said on Dec. 18.