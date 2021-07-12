Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

  • July 12 2021 23:17:00

Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

ANKARA
Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on July 12 had a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, over the treatment members of the Istanbul football giant Galatasaray were subject to by Greek authorities in Athens.

Çavuşoğlu on social media said the “malignant and unsportsmanlike treatment that Galatasaray faced in Greece cannot be accepted. We always stand by all of our teams!”

“It is far from being gentlemanly and in good faith that the PCR tests performed by our group and the results of which are negative are not considered valid and the whole team is asked to retest,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said in a written statement, adding that the team returned to Turkey without entering Greece due to this “arbitrary approach and ill-treatment.”

A dispute over coronavirus procedures has led to the cancellation of a friendly football match, with Turkish side Galatasaray pointing discrimination, rude and unfair treatment by Greek officials at the airport.

The PCR tests of players for the Istanbul side were rejected by Greek officials, with new virus tests demanded, Galatasaray announced July 13, leading to the cancellation of the match with Greek club Olympiacos.

Moreover, Greek officials made them wait at the airport for two hours even though they had completed all the procedures, said Galatasaray.

The team, dubbed the “Lions,” said the rejection of their PCR tests and Greek officials’ “rude” behavior were responsible for the cancellation and that they were flying back home.

“Galatasaray, the club that carries the Turkish flag on its jersey with great pride and that has represented Turkey in Europe many times, has been disrespected like this for the first time. We expect an apology on our country’s behalf from Greek officials for their treatment that was against human rights,” the club said.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Athens Burak Özügergin went to the airport to support Galatasaray.

On Twitter, Turkey’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu condemned Greece’s mistreatment of the Istanbul club.

“I talked to club President Burak Elmas and [manager] Fatih Terim on the phone and told them that we stand by them,” he added.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) released a similar message on its website as Greek officials’ behaviors in Athens “cannot be accepted even though Galatasaray fulfilled all the [health] procedures, which were requested.”

The TFF also condemned the Greek authorities for their behavior that “damages” the spirit of sports.

friendly match,

TURKEY MHP leader denies claims of fracture created in People’s Alliance

MHP leader denies claims of fracture created in People’s Alliance
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

    Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

  2. Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

    Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

  3. Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline

    Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline

  4. Turkish, Israeli presidents agree to continue dialogue

    Turkish, Israeli presidents agree to continue dialogue

  5. Public urged to follow hygiene rules against coronavirus during Eid al-Adha

    Public urged to follow hygiene rules against coronavirus during Eid al-Adha
Recommended
Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled
Over 100 athletes to represent Turkey in Summer Olympics

Over 100 athletes to represent Turkey in Summer Olympics
Ali Gürbüz wins golden belt at 660th Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival

Ali Gürbüz wins golden belt at 660th Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival
Turkish athletes claim 4 medals at European Junior Swimming Championships

Turkish athletes claim 4 medals at European Junior Swimming Championships
Turkish driver wins debut race at Euroformula

Turkish driver wins debut race at Euroformula
Turkish swimmer wins gold at European Junior Championships

Turkish swimmer wins gold at European Junior Championships
WORLD Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Hundreds of people protested in Georgia on July 12 for a second day in a row, demanding the government of the ex-Soviet nation resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters.

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output soars 40.7% in May

Turkey's industrial output soars 40.7% in May

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 40.7% in May compared to the same month last year, the country’s statistical authority announced on July 13. 
SPORTS Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Ticket prices for this fall’s Formula One Turkish Grand Prix were revealed on July 12, ranging from about 300 to 3,300 Turkish liras ($35-$382) with a discount for early purchases.