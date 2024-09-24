Turkish first lady showcases traditional dowry culture at New York event

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan has introduced the rich and longstanding tradition of Turkish dowries to an international audience in New York during her visit for the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Erdogğn hosted the event, "Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries," at the Turkish House, showcasing the cultural significance of Turkish dowries, which have been passed down through generations.

The program drew high-profile attendees, including the wives and husbands of heads of state such as Nigeria’s Oluremi Tinubu, Kosovo’s Prindon Sadriu, and first ladies from Mauritius, Fiji, Guatemala and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Greece’s Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis and Albania’s Linda Rama, along with Philile Dlamini, the first lady of Eswatini, were also present.

In her remarks, Erdoğan highlighted the symbolic and cultural value of dowry items, crafted with dedication by Turkish women.

"Dowry items are not only meant to meet daily needs but also serve as special letters that express women's emotions, wishes, and dreams through symbols," she said.

Erdoğan explained that the dowry tradition is more than just preparation for a bride’s new home, adding that it is a communal effort involving family and friends, symbolizing social unity and solidarity.

Every stage, from the creation of dowry items to the delivery of the bridal chest, reflects the deep-rooted cultural memory of the Anatolian region, the first lady noted.

"Throughout history, the people of the region have intricately woven every aspect of life into their creations, enhancing their living spaces with delicate touches."

