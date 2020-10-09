Turkish firm produces satellite terminal for UAVs

  • October 09 2020 09:30:52

Turkish firm produces satellite terminal for UAVs

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish firm produces satellite terminal for UAVs

Turkish information technologies firm CTech began to deliver SATCOM On-The-Move (SOTM) terminals for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as of July.

The firm delivered 15 terminals in July as part of the project was launched by the country's Defense Industries' Presidency in 2014, according to information received by Anadolu Agency.

Aerial SOTM terminals will provide Turkish UAVs, such as Bayraktar TB2 and Vestel Karayel with satellite communications.

The firm will deliver 40 terminals and 10 MiniHUBs in 2020 and 2021.

Turkey's UAV sector, several technology and aerospace firms, has expanded on a global scale in recent years.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bonito fish costing 60 cents sold for $16 in Istanbul restaurants

    Bonito fish costing 60 cents sold for $16 in Istanbul restaurants

  2. Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus opens to public visit

    Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus opens to public visit

  3. Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

    Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

  4. Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

    Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

  5. Turkey plays key role in fostering dialogue in Libya: US envoy

    Turkey plays key role in fostering dialogue in Libya: US envoy
Recommended
Turkey-US trade volume up despite pandemic

Turkey-US trade volume up despite pandemic
Turkey to expand LNG storage capacity with 3rd FSRU

Turkey to expand LNG storage capacity with 3rd FSRU
Turkey’s wealth fund focused on petrochemicals, mining: CEO

Turkey’s wealth fund focused on petrochemicals, mining: CEO
Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Treasury posts $3.9 bln cash deficit in Sept

Treasury posts $3.9 bln cash deficit in Sept

EBRD’s investments in Turkey can reach 1.5 bln euros

EBRD’s investments in Turkey can reach 1.5 bln euros
WORLD World Food Progamme wins Nobel Peace Prize

World Food Progamme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Oct. 9 to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in conflict areas, the Nobel committee said.    
ECONOMY Turkish firm produces satellite terminal for UAVs

Turkish firm produces satellite terminal for UAVs

Turkish information technologies firm CTech began to deliver SATCOM On-The-Move (SOTM) terminals for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as of July.
SPORTS Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey’s women's national team advanced to final in CEV U17 Volleyball European Championship on Oct. 8. 