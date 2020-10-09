Turkish firm produces satellite terminal for UAVs

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish information technologies firm CTech began to deliver SATCOM On-The-Move (SOTM) terminals for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as of July.

The firm delivered 15 terminals in July as part of the project was launched by the country's Defense Industries' Presidency in 2014, according to information received by Anadolu Agency.

Aerial SOTM terminals will provide Turkish UAVs, such as Bayraktar TB2 and Vestel Karayel with satellite communications.

The firm will deliver 40 terminals and 10 MiniHUBs in 2020 and 2021.

Turkey's UAV sector, several technology and aerospace firms, has expanded on a global scale in recent years.