Turkish Airlines to become one of top 4 airlines in 10 years

Turkish Airlines to become one of top 4 airlines in 10 years

MALATYA
Turkish Airlines to become one of top 4 airlines in 10 years

Turkish Airlines will become the fourth largest airline in the world with 810 airplanes in the next 10 years, says Ahmet Bolat, chairman of the board of directors.

In 2005, when the flag carrier had only 65 airplanes, big European airlines considered Turkish Airlines a “boutique airline,” Bolat said.

“In an environment where other airline companies in the world were growing at an average rate of 3.5 to 4 percent, THY grew by 12 percent in the last 20 years. Today, we have nearly 470 airplanes,” he said, noting that it has become a global brand.

The number of employees, which has grown from 10,000 to 94,000, will increase to 150,000 in the next 10 years, according to Bolat.

In 2023, the company’s revenue amounted to $21 billion while its service exports exceeded $16 billion, he said.

As the flag carrier, Turkish Airlines has been organizing Türkiye Promoting Events across the world, Bolat noted.

“Those events, which were launched in 2022, have been held in 18 cities in America, Asia, Europe and Australia, reaching out to millions of people,” he said.

The promotion campaigns led to an increase in the number of passengers, according to Bolat.

 Global air traffic picking up 

Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Oct. 3 that total air passenger demand in the world went up by 8.6 percent in August on a yearly basis.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, was up 6.5 percent year-on-year in August and load factor was at 86.2 percent, a record high level, the association said.

Over the same period, international demand increased by 10.6 percent and domestic demand rose by 5.6 percent, it added.

top 4,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

    Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

  2. Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

    Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

  3. Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

    Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

  4. Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

    Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

  5. Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election

    Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
Recommended
Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release
EU states greenlight extra tariffs on EVs from China

EU states greenlight extra tariffs on EVs from China
US dockworkers to head back to work after tentative deal

US dockworkers to head back to work after tentative deal
AI bubble or revolution OpenAIs big payday fuels debate

AI bubble or 'revolution'? OpenAI's big payday fuels debate
UK announces $29 billion for carbon capture projects

UK announces $29 billion for carbon capture projects
Türkiyes electric car producer Togg replaces board chairman

Türkiye's electric car producer Togg replaces board chairman
WORLD Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

The Haitian government has deployed specialist anti-gang police units, it said Friday, after an apparent massacre northwest of Port-au-Prince that the United Nations said left at least 70 dead.

ECONOMY Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes are now on the Central Bank after inflation in September came in above expectations, while Governor Fatih Karahan has reiterated that the bank will maintain its tight stance.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿