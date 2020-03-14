Turkish firm makes vending machine for face masks

  March 14 2020

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
As the coronavirus outbreak worsens around the world, a Turkish company has made a vending machine to dispense protective face masks and disinfectants in public places.

The machine is ideal for use in crowded public spaces such as subway stations and airports, according to Erdem Dinçsoy, who heads the company Elektral.

“Along with face masks, it will also provide wet wipes and disinfectants to help people protect themselves,” Dinçsoy told state-run Anadolu Agency.

He said the automated machine could prove to be a vital measure in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as it provides an easy way to supply important medical products to the public.

"No staff is needed to operate the machine, and people can access these products at all times, either with cash or bank cards,” he said.

Dinçsoy said the new machines are expected to be rolled out at airports and subway stations in Istanbul.

