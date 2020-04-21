Turkish firm gives air cleaners to hospitals over virus

  • April 21 2020 09:52:26

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish construction firm Gap Insaat, a subsidiary of the conglomerate Çalık Holding, supports the country's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic by donating air purifiers to hospitals, the company said on April 20. 

"As the first step, Gap Insaat started to hand over 36 devices produced for this purpose to our 32 hospitals combating COVID-19 as a token of social solidarity," said the firm on its website.

Air purifiers are able to reduce virus density indoors, helping mitigate the spread of the disease.

It added that the firm focused on developing two new products to eradicate viruses.

The firm will also donate 150 of these new devices to the hospitals, it noted.

