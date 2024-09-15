Turkish family in Canada awaits clarity after restaurant arson

ISTANBUL

A Turkish family is awaiting answers after their restaurant in the Canadian province of Quebec was the target of two arson attacks in just over two weeks.

Pizza Mozza, owned by three brothers of Turkish origin, was first hit on the night of Aug. 31, resulting in minor damage. The second incident on Sept. 2 caused significant damage.

Berat Saymadi, one of the restaurant’s owners, told Anadolu that the family had no prior conflicts with the local community.

"We have no problems and haven’t had any issues with anyone. We had very good relationships with everyone," Saymadi said.

Saymadi recounted the night of the second fire, noting that police visited his home.

"When I arrived, the shop was on fire. What hurt the most was seeing two years of hard work, which my three brothers and I devoted day and night, reduced to ashes. It was emotionally very difficult," he said.

He added that they managed to survive the first attack with minimal damage but the second fire completely destroyed the restaurant.

"We hadn’t received any threats prior to this. It was clearly an arson attack, and someone is definitely behind it," he added.

He also noted that the police investigation is ongoing.

"They collected camera footage from various locations. They spoke to us, and also visited nearby restaurants and neighbors. The investigation continues, and we are still waiting for answers. We don’t know what might have happened. A much larger disaster could have occurred, endangering the lives of many in the area,” he added.

Saymadi noted that the motive behind the arson remains unclear, whether it is related to anti-immigrant sentiment or competition.

He emphasized that while restaurant fires are not uncommon in the region, this incident affects the entire community.

"I believe this is an issue of public safety and impacts our ability to coexist. I want this matter to be clarified as soon as possible," Saymadi concluded.

The family has launched a fundraiser campaign to help cover the costs of rebuilding the business.

Opened in 2022, Saymadi wrote on X that the restaurant gained recognition eventually earning a 4.9-star rating on social media.