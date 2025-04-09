Turkish ‘Fairy Honey’ hits Harrods shelves at stunning $1,500 per jar

ISTANBUL
A rare Turkish honey, harvested in the remote mountains of Artvin, has made its debut at one of the world’s most prestigious luxury department stores — Harrods in London.

Priced at $1,500 for a 150-gram jar, the honey is marketed under the brand name “Elvish” and is being sold in a limited run of just 100 bottles.

Known locally as “Peri Balı” or “Fairy Honey,” the exclusive product is collected from the Arhavi district of the northeastern province.

According to the product’s official website, only 20 kilograms were harvested this year. So far, 69 of the 100 jars have already been sold.

What makes the honey so valuable is not just its rarity but the extreme conditions under which it is obtained. The bees that produce it belong to an endangered and ancient subspecies known as “Apis mellifera caucasica,” native to the Caucasus region.

Harvesting requires a grueling trek — teams embark on an eight-hour journey through dense, mountainous forest terrain. After two hours of uphill hiking followed by six more hours of rugged climbing, collectors camp overnight near the site, repeating the same route to return with the precious yield.

It is recommended to consume the honey on an empty stomach, one teaspoon at a time.

The honey’s origins are steeped in ancient lore. Historical references link it to the 17th century and possibly to the Colchian Kingdom, believed to have evolved from a tribal confederation along the Eastern Black Sea in the 13th century.

Traditionally, the region’s Laz communities used the honey for its medicinal, immune-boosting and aphrodisiac properties, passing its benefits from one generation to the next.

 

France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron
