Turkish exports to strengthen daily: Finance minister

  • November 03 2020 09:43:45

Turkish exports to strengthen daily: Finance minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish exports to strengthen daily: Finance minister

Turkey's exports will grow stronger every day as the country enters a new era despite the coronavirus pandemic, a top official said on Nov. 2. 

"We're taking firm steps forward in our economic transformation journey with the goal of more production and employment and more exports," Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Twitter.

Albayrak pointed out that in October, exports rose 5.6% compared to the same month last year and 8.3% compared to last month, reaching $17.3 billion.

"Thus, we reached the highest monthly export figure in our country's history, the ratio of exports to imports reached the highest level in 2020 with 87.9%," he said.

Data from the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), as well as production and new orders figures in the manufacturing industry, have been increasing for five months in a row, and this increase accelerated in October with the help of new export orders, he added.

The PMI data for the manufacturing sector rose to 53.9 in October from 52.8 in the previous month.

Turkey's PMI for the manufacturing sector is seen as an important gauge in tracking the health of the sector, with values below 50 points showing contraction while those above indicate expansion.

"The data indicate that the V-type recovery that started in the third quarter of the year continues in the last quarter of the year as well," he said.

Firms are increasing employment to support production, he said, adding that the employment generation rate in the sector reached its highest level since February 2018.

The increase in production that comes with employment indicates that the growth in the industry is sustainable and permanent.

Albayrak also said that there continue to be positive developments in domestic production, with more than half of automobile and light commercial vehicle sales in September produced domestically for the first time in 20 years.

This rate at the end of 2017 was 35.6%, Albayrak said, adding: "With the support provided by the competitive exchange rate, new records are expected to be broken in the share of domestic automobile sales in total sales for the rest of the year."

Noting that this February inflation was 12.37%, before the pandemic struck, Albayrak said: "Despite the cost pressure created by the effects of the pandemic, inflation is still below this level.

"Our goal in 2021 will be to reduce inflation to the single digits."

MOST POPULAR

  1. France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'

    France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'

  2. Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

    Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

  3. 3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

    3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

  4. Teen who scored top grade in high school entrance exam dies in earthquake

    Teen who scored top grade in high school entrance exam dies in earthquake

  5. Quake death toll rises to 105 in İzmir

    Quake death toll rises to 105 in İzmir
Recommended
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

Hazelnut exports reach 58,622 tons in 2 months

Hazelnut exports reach 58,622 tons in 2 months
Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders
Turkey’s safety certificate program helps int’l holiday firm stay afloat

Turkey’s safety certificate program helps int’l holiday firm stay afloat
OECD plans to open center in Istanbul soon

OECD plans to open center in Istanbul soon
Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week
WORLD Normalisation deals need US president tough on Iran: Israel

Normalisation deals need US president tough on Iran: Israel

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are among countries slated to establish relations with Israel under a regional rapprochement launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, an Israeli official said on Nov. 2.
ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

Turkey posted an 11.89% annual hike in consumer prices in October, the country’s statistical authority said on Nov. 3. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty

Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty 

Fenerbahçe won against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-1 in a Monday Super Lig match thanks to a late penalty scored by Argentine star Diego Perotti.