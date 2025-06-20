Turkish exporters keep close eye on Israel-Iran conflict

ISTANBUL
Iran is an important trade partner for Türkiye due to both historical and geographical proximity, with 5,500 Turkish companies exporting goods to this market, Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) President Mustafa Gültepe has stressed.

“However, in light of current conjunctural developments, we are also aware that our exporters need to diversify their risks and focus more on alternative markets,” Gültepe added.

 

He stated that they have not encountered any major setbacks so far, adding that they are closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds and preparing to take all steps that could be in favor of Turkish exporters.

The depreciation of the Iranian rial poses a threat, particularly to durable consumer goods — such as white goods/electronics — the automotive, textile and iron-steel sectors, according to Gültepe. 

The top five sectors exporting to Iran were, respectively, chemicals, textiles, furniture, paper and forest products, and machinery, he said, noting that Türkiye’s total exports to Iran exceeded $3.2 billion last year.

Meanwhile, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the natural gas flow from Iran to Türkiye continues uninterrupted despite the ongoing conflict.

"We aim and expect this gas supply [from Iran] to continue in the coming years and in the next 10 years. Because we need this gas,” the minister stated.

