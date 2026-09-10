Turkish enterprises increase use of social media

Turkish enterprises increase use of social media

ISTANBUL
Turkish enterprises increase use of social media

Some 58 percent of Turkish enterprises use social media, says TÜİK.

The proportion of enterprises using social media rose to 57.7 percent in 2026 from 55.2 percent in 2025, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) Survey on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Usage in Enterprises.

By sector, publishing, broadcasting and content activities recorded the highest level of social media use in 2026 at 93.9 percent, followed by financial and insurance activities at 83.1 percent and repair of computers and communication equipment at 81.1 percent. Construction had the lowest rate at 40.7 percent, ahead of transportation and storage at 42.7 percent and administrative and support service activities at 56.9 percent.

The share of enterprises making sales through the internet or Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) increased to 17.1 percent in 2025 from 13.6 percent in 2024.

Accommodation and food service activities led e-sales adoption with 43.3 percent of enterprises conducting online sales in 2025. Publishing, broadcasting and content activities followed with 25.4 percent, while wholesale and retail trade ranked third at 23.7 percent.

Meanwhile, 20.2 percent of enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2026.

The highest adoption rates of paid cloud services were recorded in telecommunications, programming and IT activities at 55.2 percent, and publishing, broadcasting and content activities at 46.3 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer
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