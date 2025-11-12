Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats hold key talks in Ankara

ANKARA
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Ankara on Nov. 12 for the first meeting of the Joint Planning Group established between the nations.

The meeting brought together senior officials from both sides and focused on preparations for the second session of the high-level strategic cooperation council, which is expected to convene in Cairo in 2026.

The Joint Planning Group was created under a declaration signed on Feb. 14, 2024, to enhance coordination in political, economic and security fields. Co-chaired by the two foreign ministers, the group aims to streamline bilateral projects and strengthen institutional ties.

Fidan and Abdelatty were expected to discuss ongoing agreements and expand collaboration in investment, defense, energy and transportation as part of a joint goal to raise the countries’ trade volume to $15 billion. Egypt currently stands as Türkiye’s largest trade and export partner in Africa, with total trade reaching $8.8 billion in 2024.

During the talks, Fidan was also set to stress the importance of fully implementing the ceasefire in Gaza and to call on the international community to support reconstruction efforts in the war-torn enclave, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Türkiye's chief diplomat is expected to affirm that "despite Israel’s violations, the Palestinian side has complied with the terms of the ceasefire and that Türkiye stands ready to contribute to Gaza’s reconstruction," the sources noted.

Regional issues including Syria, Libya and Sudan were also on the agenda, with Fidan emphasizing the need for stability based on each country’s territorial integrity and political unity.

 

