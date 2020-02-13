Turkish economy sees total turnover rise 21 pct in Dec

  • February 13 2020 12:07:43

Turkish economy sees total turnover rise 21 pct in Dec

ANKARA
Turkish economy sees total turnover rise 21 pct in Dec

The Turkish economy's total turnover saw an annual rise of 21 percent in December 2019, according to a report released by the country's statistical authority on Feb. 13

The turnover index saw the biggest rise in the trade sector, up 26.9 percent on a yearly basis, said the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The services sector also registered a year-on-year rise of 22.3 percent as did industry with 16.8 percent and construction 8.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted total turnover index rose by 4 percent in December.

According to the institute, turnover is an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation.

"Turnover Indices are calculated to follow the changes of this concept which is composed of sales of goods and services invoiced by the enterprise in the reference month over time, to monitor the development on a quarterly and yearly basis," it said.

All enterprises that declare their value-added tax to the country's Revenue Administration are included in the turnover index calculation.

Turkey, retail,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

    Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

  2. Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

    Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

  3. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  4. US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

    US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

  5. Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

    Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt
Recommended
Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December
Turkeys Arçelik files patent lawsuit against LG

Turkey's Arçelik files patent lawsuit against LG
Winter wonderland in Turkeys east attracts 1.3 mln tourists

Winter wonderland in Turkey's east attracts 1.3 mln tourists
Turkey to export coronavirus diagnostic kit

Turkey to export coronavirus diagnostic kit
Turkey to post $1.2 bln current account surplus: Survey

Turkey to post $1.2 bln current account surplus: Survey
Turkish automotive sector to recover in 2020: Report

Turkish automotive sector to recover in 2020: Report
WORLD Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Feb. 12 to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations that he illegally detained migrants at sea last year.
ECONOMY Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Turkey’s industrial production increased by 3.6 percent year-on-year in December 2019, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 13.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Teksüt Bandırma 100-70 on Feb. 12 to qualify for the final four stage of the Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup.