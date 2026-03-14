Turkish e‑commerce industry sees strong sales in March

ISTANBUL

E‑commerce activity in Türkiye accelerated in March as the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday fueled consumer demand.

The surge coincided with ongoing promotional campaigns, pushing expectations for online transaction volumes above 400 billion Turkish Liras, according to Hakan Çevikoğlu, chairman of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD).

Çevikoğlu said that since January, when campaign periods began, both transaction volumes and user engagement on e‑commerce platforms have shown marked growth. He noted that the overlap of Ramadan with these campaigns in the first quarter has further strengthened demand, creating a seasonal boost for the sector.

Çevikoğlu emphasized that the Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holiday period consistently generates significant shopping momentum each year. He added that consumers often combine food purchases with holiday essentials in a single order, leading to higher basket values. As Eid al-Fitr approaches, categories such as clothing, fashion and gifts are increasingly added to online carts, further expanding average spending, he noted.

During this period, the average basket size has ranged between 3,000 and 5,000 liras, reflecting the seasonal uplift in consumer behavior and highlighting the growing role of e‑commerce in Türkiye’s retail landscape, Çevikoğlu said.