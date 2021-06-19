Turkish designer leads Fashion Board of Royal Ascot

  June 19 2021

ISTANBUL
A Turkish designer presided over the fashion board of the Royal Ascot Races that has been organized for three centuries in the name of the British Royal family.

“This has been the most proud and special moment of my 30-year fashion career,” Zeynep Kartal told daily Hürriyet on June 18.

Royal Ascot was first held in 1768 at the Ascor Racecourse in Ascot, Berkshire. Britain’s most valuable race meeting attracts many of the world’s finest racehorses to compete for millions of pounds in prize money. Approximately 500 horses race across the five days. During the races, ladies must wear a hat or headpiece with a solid base of 4 inches in diameter in the Royal Enclosure.

The dress code for the event has been announced the Fashion Board of the Royal Ascot and this year the board is chaired by a Turkish designer for the first time in history.

“I am very pleased that I am witnessing the races as the first Turkish board chair,” Kartal said. “I am sure that Turkish designers living in England will take over this chair.”

Kartal, whose creations were worn by world renowned artists like Lady Gaga, Jesse J and Bebe Rexha, had overtaken the title a few months ago.

The board was chaired by famous designers like Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney.

“I think it is good for my country that a Turk has gotten this title that was once held by McQueen and McCartney,” she added.

