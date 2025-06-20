Turkish delicacies showcased in UK parliament

LONDON

British MPs gathered in Westminster on June 18 for an event celebrating Türkiye’s culture, cuisine and growing trade relationship with the U.K.

Organized by Labour MP Afzal Khan, the event called "Taste of Türkiye" spotlighted Türkiye’s rich culinary heritage and growing economic ties with London.

Guests were treated to a wide selection of traditional Turkish delicacies, including baklava, börek, stuffed vine leaves (sarma), Turkish coffee, assorted cheeses and authentic lokum (Turkish delight) — offering a rich and diverse taste of Türkiye’s culinary heritage.

Attendees, including MPs Naz Shah, Jeff Smith and Chris Law, sampled a range of authentic Turkish foods and met with producers and brand representatives showcasing some of the finest products Türkiye has to offer.

"With over £28 billion ($38 billion) in trade in 2024, Türkiye is the U.K.’s 16th largest trading partner, and home to a significant diaspora here in the U.K. As we look ahead to Free Trade Agreement negotiations, this event offers a timely opportunity to celebrate our strong bilateral relationship," Khan said in a statement.

The event not only honored the significant Turkish diaspora in the U.K., but also underlined the deepening partnership between London and Ankara at a pivotal moment for global trade.