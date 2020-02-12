Turkish delegation to visit Russia for Idlib talks

  • February 12 2020 13:25:26

Turkish delegation to visit Russia for Idlib talks

ANKARA
Turkish delegation to visit Russia for Idlib talks

A child in the Syrian town of Dana watches from a balcony as a large convoy of displaced people who fled pro-regime attacks on rebel-held areas of the same province seek shelter in safer parts, on Feb. 11, 2020. (AFP Photo)

 A Turkish delegation will go to Moscow in coming days to discuss the escalating conflict in Syria's Idlib region, Turkey's top diplomat said on Feb. 12, adding that around 1 million people had been displaced there due to Russian-backed Syrian attacks.

"Today, our president [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This time, our delegation will visit Moscow. [Earlier,] a Russian delegation visited Ankara and held meetings twice," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

The minister's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Albanian counterpart Gent Cakaj in the capital Tirana.

“We continue to work with Russia to ensure that the cease-fire is permanent. But even if there is no result in this process, our determination is obvious. We will do what is needed," he said.

Çavuşoğlu also conveyed that Germany had provided Turkey with 40 million euros ($44 million) in support of Turkish plans to settle Syrians fleeing from Idlib.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  2. Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations

    Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations

  3. US, Turkey re-evaluate situation in Idlib

    US, Turkey re-evaluate situation in Idlib

  4. Syrian regime will pay ‘heavy price’ for any attack: Erdoğan

    Syrian regime will pay ‘heavy price’ for any attack: Erdoğan

  5. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland
Recommended
Joint Turkish-German operation targets telecom fraud

Joint Turkish-German operation targets telecom fraud
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Idlib over phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Idlib over phone
Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt
Turkey seizes 245 liters of counterfeit alcohol

Turkey seizes 245 liters of counterfeit alcohol
Defense minister to attend NATO meeting

Defense minister to attend NATO meeting
135 irregular migrants held in Istanbul

135 irregular migrants held in Istanbul
WORLD US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

U.S. warplanes carried out at least one airstrike in Syria's northeast Hasakah region after an incident at a checkpoint where U.S. soldiers killed one person, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 12.
ECONOMY Advanced economy emissions fall, offset growth elsewhere

Advanced economy emissions fall, offset growth elsewhere

Global energy-related emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide remained steady last year, with declines in the advanced economies balancing out a rise in the rest of the world, latest data has shown.
SPORTS 50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

A total of 50 Turkish athletes have so far qualified to represent their country in nine events at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.