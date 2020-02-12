Turkish delegation to visit Russia for Idlib talks

ANKARA

A child in the Syrian town of Dana watches from a balcony as a large convoy of displaced people who fled pro-regime attacks on rebel-held areas of the same province seek shelter in safer parts, on Feb. 11, 2020. (AFP Photo)

A Turkish delegation will go to Moscow in coming days to discuss the escalating conflict in Syria's Idlib region, Turkey's top diplomat said on Feb. 12, adding that around 1 million people had been displaced there due to Russian-backed Syrian attacks.

"Today, our president [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This time, our delegation will visit Moscow. [Earlier,] a Russian delegation visited Ankara and held meetings twice," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

The minister's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Albanian counterpart Gent Cakaj in the capital Tirana.

“We continue to work with Russia to ensure that the cease-fire is permanent. But even if there is no result in this process, our determination is obvious. We will do what is needed," he said.

Çavuşoğlu also conveyed that Germany had provided Turkey with 40 million euros ($44 million) in support of Turkish plans to settle Syrians fleeing from Idlib.