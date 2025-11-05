Turkish defense industry to be showcased at African expo

Turkish defense industry to be showcased at African expo

ANKARA
Turkish defense industry to be showcased at African expo

The Turkish defense industry will showcase its innovative technologies alongside several African countries at the Bamako Expo (BAMEX ‘25) in Mali on Nov. 11 - 14.

The expo is being held for the first time in 2025 and will serve as a platform to strengthen the growing presence of Turkish defense in Africa via new partnerships.

The Malian government sent official invitations to more than 50 countries, mostly in Africa, to the event that is organized by the Turkish company, The Peak Defense.

Preparations were made in the Malian capital of Bamako and the surrounding area for the expo, which is described by African media to be a “breakthrough” moment of bringing new tech from the Turkish defense industry to the continent.

Turkish firms like Baykar, Aselsan, Roketsan, MKE, STM, Kalekalip, 3E, Sarsilmaz, Atlas, ESSAV, SkyDagger, ZSR, Akıncılar and Akdas Silah will be featured.

The expo will also feature booths from the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which is made up of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, as well as the Malian army.

The last two days of the expo will be designated “demo days,” where delegations and expert teams from around the world will test Turkish defense products at the special operations area.

More and more countries turn to the Turkish defense industry to enhance their capabilities. Mali, as a significant country in Africa, boasts long and difficult-to-control borders and has needs for key technologies like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), armored vehicles, radars and more, as well as its neighbors.

African countries seek reliable defense suppliers now more than ever due to negative experiences.

The Turkish defense industry recently attracted great interest from Africa. More and more African countries use Turkish defense products, primarily UAVs and armored vehicles, to strengthen their armies.

The favorable price point and training support of Turkish defense products make them highly attractive to African nations.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector
Turkish Airlines reaches engine deal with GE Aerospace

Turkish Airlines reaches engine deal with GE Aerospace
Disinflation process will continue, says Şimşek

Disinflation process will continue, says Şimşek
Türkiye holds 70 of the world’s 90 commercially traded minerals

Türkiye holds 70 of the world’s 90 commercially traded minerals
Monetary policy expected to remain tight, says expert

Monetary policy expected to remain tight, says expert
Türkiye prepares research and development roadmaps for innovation

Türkiye prepares research and development roadmaps for innovation
Nvidias Huang warns China will win the AI race: FT

Nvidia's Huang warns China will 'win the AI race': FT
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿