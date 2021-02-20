Turkish Cyprus to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions

  February 20 2021

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
Prime Minister Ersan Saner said on Feb. 19 that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will gradually ease coronavirus restrictions beginning Feb. 22. 

After a decline in cases, businesses and economic activities will gradually open.

A curfew will be imposed between 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. (0600GMT – 0300GMT) on weekdays, except to address basic needs.

Markets will be open between 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., while retail and merchandising services will be opened from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Pharmacies, groceries, supermarkets, bakeries, gas stations, and stores will be open between 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays while all businesses and activities will be closed on Sundays, except for pharmacies and bakeries.

In-person education will be suspended until Feb. 28 and online classes will continue.

People who have traveled to the UK, the Netherlands, Brazil, Denmark and South Africa in the past two weeks will be allowed to enter the country only if they quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

International students will be required to present negative PCR test results conducted within the last three days upon arrival.

Also, they will have to stay in quarantine for 10 or 14 days as a part of quarantine practices.

In addition, first-degree relatives are allowed to attend funerals, while those who are residing in TRNC and working in Southern Greek Cyprus will be subject to quarantine after entry.

Turkish Cyprus,

