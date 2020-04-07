Turkish Cyprus reports 3rd coronavirus death

  • April 07 2020 12:00:00

NICOSIA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) confirmed on April 7 the third death in the country due to the novel coronavirus.

A 74-year-old TRNC citizen succumbed to the virus in Nicosia, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The patient suffered from hypertension, ischemic heart disease, and diabetes.

On March 10, the first coronavirus case in the TRNC was diagnosed in a German female tourist.

As of March 23, partial curfew in the TRNC entered into force.

TRNC has conducted over 3,100 COVID-19 tests and there are a total of 92 cases in the country.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Turkish Cyprus,

