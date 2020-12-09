Turkish Cyprus parties sign deal to form coalition gov’t

  • December 09 2020 09:04:19

Turkish Cyprus parties sign deal to form coalition gov’t

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Cyprus parties sign deal to form coalition gov’t

Three political parties in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) signed a protocol on Dec. 8 after reaching an agreement to form a coalition government. 

The protocol was signed by the National Unity Party (UBP), Democratic Party (DP) and Rebirth Party (YDP) at the TRNC’s Assembly of the Republic by UBP Vice Chairperson Ersan Saner, DP Chairperson Fikri Ataoğlu and YDP Chairperson Erhan Arıklı in the presence of representatives of all three parties.

Saner said in a statement that they reached an agreement with the DP and YDP after he was assigned to form the government by President Ersin Tatar on Monday.

“Although our country is in very good condition compared to other countries in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a fact that we have financial problems. It is also a reality that there is a governmental vacuum,” Saner said. “Our only aim here is to serve the public of the TRNC in the best way.”

“We have always said that we were ready to shoulder responsibility,” said Ataoğlu, while noting the importance of contributions by other parties.

“We call on the opposition to save the country from the current bottleneck through cooperation by reaching a mutual understanding and ensuring a national consensus at the assembly,” said Arıklı.

The new cabinet list is expected to be presented to the president shortly.

North Cyprus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

    Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

  2. 700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

    700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

  3. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  4. Turkey appoints new ambassadors

    Turkey appoints new ambassadors

  5. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew
Recommended
US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files
Britain starts virus jabs as Biden vows 100 mln vaccinations

Britain starts virus jabs as Biden vows 100 mln vaccinations
US lawmakers approve Pentagon budget by veto-proof majority

US lawmakers approve Pentagon budget by veto-proof majority
Biden makes pitch for retired general to be Pentagon chief

Biden makes pitch for retired general to be Pentagon chief
Turning point: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine

'Turning point': UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
No plausible way Christchurch mosque shooter could have been detected

'No plausible way' Christchurch mosque shooter could have been detected
WORLD US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

A New York judge on Dec. 8 ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to acknowledge they possess a tape recording of the 2018 murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a ruling hailed by rights activists.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 3.8 billion Turkish liras ($486 million) from domestic markets on Dec. 8, according to an official statement.

SPORTS Turkeys Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

Turkey's Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

The Erciyes Ski Resort in central Turkey was certified by Bureau Veritas, a company specialized in testing, inspection and certification, for having taken all precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.