Turkish Cyprus development a national priority for political, economic growth: VP Yılmaz

NICOSIA

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz emphasized on Friday that advancing the Turkish Cyprus emains a national priority, blending political commitment with economic initiatives to foster progress.

"The development efforts of the Turkish Cyprus are not only political but also an economic part of our national cause," Yılmaz said at a joint press conference with Turkish Cyprus Prime Minister Ünal Üstel.

Yılmaz highlighted ongoing work to end the Turkish Cyprus's isolation and bolster its growth in education, tourism and technology through Turkish investments in infrastructure.

He stressed that politics must serve people through tangible actions, pointing to the recently opened Lefkoşa Ring Road—inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan—as a relief for capital traffic congestion.

He also outlined health sector upgrades, noting the foundation laid for the new Lefkoşa State Hospital and upcoming construction on the Pamuklu State Hospital this fall, alongside numerous other ongoing projects.

Yılmaz announced his attendance at Saturday's launch of the Turkish Cyprus E-Government Mobile Application System, calling it a major step toward efficient digital services for Turkish Cypriots.

He added that "Island Cyprus" promotion continues, affordable flights have started, and Erdoğan is overseeing all commitments from his visits in collaboration with the Turkish Cyprus government.

Reaffirming support for Turkish Cyprus President Ersin Tatar's two-state vision, Yılmaz said a fair, lasting Cyprus settlement must reflect the island's realities, prioritizing international recognition of Turkish Cypriots' sovereign equality and equal status.

"The homeland and guarantor Türkiye will continue to firmly stand by the Turkish Cypriots, strongly support President Ersin Tatar’s two-state solution, and defend the rights and legal entitlements of the Turkish Cyprus," Yılmaz stated.

"We will continue to uphold our national cause and contribute to the Turkish Cyprus’s independent, peaceful, secure, and prosperous future."

Üstel echoed the sentiment, praising Türkiye's investments in transportation, technology and health as rooted in shared history, culture and brotherhood.

"Our relations with Türkiye are deep-rooted, strong, and vital for us. In recent years, these relations, built on solid foundations, have touched the lives of our people, eased their daily lives, and enabled them to look to the future with confidence," Üstel added.