Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

  • March 31 2020 12:36:00

Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

LEFKOŞA
Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

The Turkish Cypriot government has taken additional measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus on the island.

As part of those actions, the government has declared a curfew between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting March 31.

The curfew will be effective until April 5.

“This is not a partial but full curfew. Despite our repeated calls, people still go out particularly in the evening. We have to act together to succeed. And I believe we will,” said Turkish Cypriot Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay.

“Home visits will not be possible anymore,” he added.

Özersay also noted that due to the curfew supermarkets will close at 8 p.m.

The deputy prime minister called on the municipalities to inspect whether the supermarkets were taking necessary hygiene measures and fine ones that dodge hygiene rules.

The curfew decision was announced following a cabinet meeting which was called to discuss the pandemic-related developments.

Turkish Cyprus has reported nearly 70 cases. A German tourist died of the virus.

More than 47,000 people left and nearly 16,000 people entered North Cyprus March 10 when the first coronavirus case was confirmed, Özersay said.

He also noted there would be charter flights from Istanbul on April 1 and Ankara on April 4 to North Cyprus.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

    Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

  2. 1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

    1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

  3. ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

    ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

  4. This crisis will produce a new world

    This crisis will produce a new world

  5. Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed

    Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed
Recommended
Mexican journalist shot dead in ambush

Mexican journalist shot dead in ambush
In first, UN Security Council approves resolutions remotely

In first, UN Security Council approves resolutions remotely
Megxit: Harry and Meghan formally quit royal life

Megxit: Harry and Meghan formally quit royal life
US expects up to 200K deaths if virus response perfect

US expects up to 200K deaths if virus response perfect

Latest on the coronavirus: Global coronavirus cases now top 750,000

Latest on the coronavirus: Global coronavirus cases now top 750,000
Iranian people suffer US sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak: Ambassador

Iranian people suffer US sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak: Ambassador
WORLD Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

The Turkish Cypriot government has taken additional measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus on the island.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports rose 2.3% year-on-year in February to reach $14.65 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on March 31.

SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.