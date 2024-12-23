Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

NICOSIA

Turkish Cyprus has condemned France for violating its airspace as two French fighter jets, which took off from the Greek Cypriot side of the island, entered Turkish Cypriot airspace over the Lefke region.

Military agreements signed by Greek Cyprus under the false pretext of a security threat have intensified tensions in the region, Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Dec. 23.

"As part of a defense cooperation agreement signed between the Greek Cypriot administration and France in 2017, French fighter jets stationed in Paphos violated our airspace on Dec. 20, 2024, conducting low-altitude flights over Lefke, endangering lives. We strongly condemn France for this violation, which has caused significant concern among our people,” the statement read.

The ministry further emphasized that any support or military cooperation with the Greek Cypriot administration, under the guise of "strategic cooperation" that threatens the peace and security of the Turkish Cypriot people will not be tolerated.

Turkish Cyprus also called on France, “as well as all parties that encourage the Greek Cypriot administration,” to immediately cease actions that threaten regional security and act with caution and responsibility.