Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

NICOSIA
Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

Turkish Cyprus has condemned France for violating its airspace as two French fighter jets, which took off from the Greek Cypriot side of the island, entered Turkish Cypriot airspace over the Lefke region.

Military agreements signed by Greek Cyprus under the false pretext of a security threat have intensified tensions in the region, Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Dec. 23.

"As part of a defense cooperation agreement signed between the Greek Cypriot administration and France in 2017, French fighter jets stationed in Paphos violated our airspace on Dec. 20, 2024, conducting low-altitude flights over Lefke, endangering lives. We strongly condemn France for this violation, which has caused significant concern among our people,” the statement read.

The ministry further emphasized that any support or military cooperation with the Greek Cypriot administration, under the guise of "strategic cooperation" that threatens the peace and security of the Turkish Cypriot people will not be tolerated.

Turkish Cyprus also called on France, “as well as all parties that encourage the Greek Cypriot administration,” to immediately cease actions that threaten regional security and act with caution and responsibility.

air violation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

    Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

  2. Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

    Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

  3. Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

    Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

  4. Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

    Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

  5. Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

    Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation
Recommended
Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation
Syrians’ returns from Türkiye surge sevenfold: Minister

Syrians’ returns from Türkiye surge sevenfold: Minister
Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria

Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria
Explosive factory blast kills 11 in Balıkesir

Explosive factory blast kills 11 in Balıkesir
Cargo ship keels over at Istanbul port

Cargo ship keels over at Istanbul port
Turkish language body picks ‘crowded loneliness’ as word of year

Turkish language body picks ‘crowded loneliness’ as word of year
Young skiers turn to simulators training as snowfall delays hit Bursa

Young skiers turn to simulators training as snowfall delays hit Bursa
WORLD Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria's new authorities announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with the country's rebel groups on their dissolution and integration into the regular defence forces.
ECONOMY Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Analysts at Goldman Sachs think the Turkish Central Bank will remain on hold at 50 percent on Dec. 26 against the consensus expectation of a small rate cut.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿