Turkish Cypriot leader hospitalized, condition stable

NICOSIA

Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman was taken to hospital after falling ill during an event in Nicosia, officials said, adding that his condition was stable.

Erhürman became unwell during an event at the former presidential building in the capital and was taken by ambulance to the cardiology department of Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital.

The Turkish Cypriot presidency said Erhürman had suffered discomfort linked to low blood pressure and was hospitalized for checks.

His general condition was good, while further tests and observation were continuing, the statement said.

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel visited Erhürman at the hospital and received information from Health Minister Hakan Dinçyürek and doctors.

“President Tufan Erhürman’s health condition is good. All tests and checks have been carried out. The angiography procedure also came back clean,” Üstel told reporters after the visit.

Dinçyürek said Erhürman arrived at the emergency department at around 9 p.m. after feeling unwell.

He said initial examinations pointed to possible cardiovascular concerns, prompting doctors to check whether there was any problem involving the aorta before carrying out an emergency angiography.

“The president’s health condition is very good at this point. There is no finding that could pose a life-threatening risk at this stage,” Dinçyürek said.

He said Erhürman would likely remain under observation overnight in the coronary intensive care unit, while his treatment and tests continued.

Turkish officials also issued get-well messages for Erhürman, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan and AKP spokesman Ömer Çelik.