NATO summit raises hopes for Türkiye’s congress tourism boost

ANKARA

Türkiye’s successful hosting of the NATO summit is expected to strengthen its position as a destination for international congresses and large-scale events, tourism representatives have said.

The NATO leaders’ summit, held in the Turkish capital Ankara on July 7-8, drew widespread international attention, with Türkiye earning praise for the smooth execution of one of the most logistically demanding diplomatic gatherings in recent years.

Industry representatives said the flawless coordination of the summit, from security and transportation to accommodation and protocol, demonstrated the country’s ability to organize major international events, reinforcing its appeal in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism sector.

Müberra Eresin, president of the Turkish Hoteliers Association (TÜROB), said the summit was significant not only diplomatically but also as a showcase of Türkiye’s capacity to deliver world-class hospitality services.

“The summit was the result of months of meticulous preparation. Hotels, congress venues and the entire service industry in Ankara displayed Turkish hospitality at the highest level,” Eresin said.

She added that hosting the NATO summit reflected the international community’s confidence in Türkiye’s stability, describing it as a valuable reference that would enhance the country’s reputation in the global tourism market.

Kaan Kavaloğlu, president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB), said the successful organization of an event involving dozens of world leaders would inevitably increase

Türkiye’s visibility as a destination for international meetings.

Kavaloğlu noted that Antalya, one of Türkiye’s leading congress tourism destinations, will continue to host major international events in the coming months, including the 77th International Astronautical Congress in October and the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31) in November.

“Hosting events of this scale will also encourage a growing number of small and medium-sized international meetings to choose Türkiye,” he added.

Beyond its organizational success, the summit also highlighted Türkiye’s culinary heritage.

The menus prepared for official events attracted considerable attention from world leaders, foreign delegations and international media, with regional Turkish specialties receiving widespread praise.

The gala dinner for heads of state was prepared by Michelin-starred chef Fatih Tutak, while chef Sinem Özler oversaw the official banquet served to international delegations. The luncheon hosted for first ladies was curated by acclaimed chef Osman Sezener.