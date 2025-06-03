Turkish Cypriot coalition parties back Tatar’s reelection bid

NICOSIA

The coalition parties governing Turkish Cyprus have officially thrown their weight behind President Ersin Tatar’s re-election bid for his second term, uniting under a shared platform that emphasizes his commitment to a two-state solution on the eastern Mediterranean island.

At a rally in Nicosia, the National Unity Party (UBP), Democratic Party (DP) and Rebirth Party (YDP) unveiled the “Common Sense Consensus” initiative and named Tatar as their joint candidate for the presidential election slated for October.

In a collective statement, the parties said they were embracing a “shared duty for Turkish Cyprus’ future,” asserting that Tatar’s position on sovereignty aligns with the broader aspirations of the Turkish Cypriot community.

“This is more than a political decision,” the statement read.

“In light of the Greek Cypriot side’s persistent intransigence and reluctance to reach a negotiated solution, it is a rational and rightful step for Turkish Cypriots to claim their sovereign status and chart their own course.”

Tatar, a staunch advocate of sovereign equality and a two-state framework, has consistently enjoyed backing from Ankara and a solid base of domestic support. Coalition leaders underscored that this vision resonates with the collective democratic will of the electorate.

“We urge our people to rally around common sense and unity under the motto, ‘Together We Are Whole, Our Cause Is One,’” the statement concluded.

Tatar, who previously served as prime minister and was elected president in 2020 following a runoff, is now positioning himself for a second term.

Republican Turkish Party (CTP) leader and former Prime Minister Tufan Erhürman earlier declared his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election. The key opposition figure is widely recognized for his support of a federal solution to the Cyprus issue, positioning him in contrast to Tatar’s two-state vision.

Cyprus has been mired for decades in a dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.