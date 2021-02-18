Turkish cryptocurrency platform sponsors Scottish club

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Scottish football club Rangers on Feb. 17 became official partners with a Turkish cryptocurrency platform.

"RANGERS are delighted to announce an exciting new Official Partnership with Bitci Technology, in a wide-ranging agreement that will see the Bitci.com brand appear on the Rangers First Team shorts, through until the end of the 2022/23 season," the Glasgow-based club said in a statement.

The Premiership team added that a digital currency for club fans - Rangers Fan Token - will be created as part of the sponsorship deal.

"This partnership represents a compelling and exciting new collaboration for Rangers. It will have an immediate and positive impact on the continued growth of commercial revenues," Rangers' marketing director James Bisgrove said.

Bitci Technology founder Çagdaş Çağlar said that they are delighted at signing a project with Rangers.

"We believe that blockchain technologies will become a crucial part of the sports industry in the near future. Sports clubs that are capable of seeing the importance of this trend today will attain a great advantage in the future," Çağlar said.

Founded in 1872, Rangers is one of the oldest clubs in Europe.