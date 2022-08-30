Turkish cryptocurrency boss arrested in Albania

  • August 30 2022 15:10:00

Turkish cryptocurrency boss arrested in Albania

ISTANBUL
Turkish cryptocurrency boss arrested in Albania

The founder of a cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, suspected of having fled Turkey with the assets of his clients, has been arrested in Albania, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Aug. 30. 

Türkiye issued an international arrest warrant in April last year for fugitive businessman Faruk Fatih Özer, who fled with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets.

Albania informed the Turkish interior minister “that the founder of Thodex, the fugitive Faruk Fatih Özer, wanted with a red notice (by Interpol), was arrested in Vlora, Albania,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that “extradition procedures to Türkiye have been initiated.”

Thodex launched aggressive campaigns to lure investors. It had first pledged to distribute luxury cars through a flashy advertising campaign featuring famous Turkish models.

But the Thodex exchange suspended trading in April after posting a mysterious message days earlier saying it needed five days to deal with an unspecified outside investment.

Turkish security officials then released a photo of Özer going through passport control at Istanbul airport on his way to an unspecified location. Media reports said the exchange shut down while holding at least $2 billion from 391,000 investors. More than 60 people linked to the company were arrested.

cyrpto, Currency,

TÜRKIYE Turkish cryptocurrency boss arrested in Albania

Turkish cryptocurrency boss arrested in Albania
MOST POPULAR

  1. HDP to organize anti-coup rally in Istanbul

    HDP to organize anti-coup rally in Istanbul

  2. US ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

    US ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

  3. THY, Trendyol sign cooperation deal

    THY, Trendyol sign cooperation deal

  4. Turkish club breaks energy record amid worldwide crisis

    Turkish club breaks energy record amid worldwide crisis

  5. Ancient Iranian rug tradition gets makeover as sales sink

    Ancient Iranian rug tradition gets makeover as sales sink
Recommended
World hails Türkiye for peace efforts: Erdoğan

World hails Türkiye for peace efforts: Erdoğan
Turkish FM corrects Brit presenter’s ‘Turkey’ with ‘Türkiye’

Turkish FM corrects Brit presenter’s ‘Turkey’ with ‘Türkiye’
Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest

Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest
Painter calls to protect giant Atatürk portrait

Painter calls to protect giant Atatürk portrait
Istanbul 9th dirtiest city in world: Report

Istanbul 9th dirtiest city in world: Report
Cross-cultural dialogue main subject of Kazan Youth Summit

Cross-cultural dialogue main subject of Kazan Youth Summit
WORLD Ukraine launches offensive in south, IAEA team head to nuclear plant

Ukraine launches offensive in south, IAEA team head to nuclear plant

Ukrainian forces pressed their counter-offensive to retake the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson, while a team of UN experts were en route to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant which was targeted by fresh shelling over the weekend.
ECONOMY ‘Quiet quitting’ raising a din in stressful US workplaces

‘Quiet quitting’ raising a din in stressful US workplaces

They are drawing a line at the 40-hour work week, limiting after-hours calls and emails and generally, if softly, saying “no” more often: Some American workers are embracing the concept of “quiet quitting” as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity.

SPORTS Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

After bagging three gold and two bronze medals in world championships in a decade, paralympian athlete Zübeyde Süpürgeci now eyes winning a gold medal in the World Para Athletic Championships in Paris in July 2023.