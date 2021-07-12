Turkish court delivers full ruling on Akıncı Airbase 2016 coup trial

  • July 12 2021 23:25:31

Turkish court delivers full ruling on Akıncı Airbase 2016 coup trial

ANKARA
Turkish court delivers full ruling on Akıncı Airbase 2016 coup trial

A Turkish court on July 12 delivered its reasoned decision on the case of the Akıncı Air Base, which was used as a command center during the 2016 defeated coup bid in the country by the FETÖ

FETÖ aimed to change the constitutional order in Turkey and create a non-national, illegitimate government in accordance with its ideology, said the decision by Heavy Penal Court no. 4 in the capital Ankara.

According to the decision, the coup attempt was carried out on the instruction of the civilian imams at the Akıncı Air Base, who were in real-time communication with US-based ringleader Fetullah Gülen and the so-called top administrators at his side.

Kemal Batmaz, one of those civilians, led the elements in the Air Force during the coup attempt, as did Nurettin Oruc in the Gendarme, Hakan Çiçek in the Navy, and Adil Oksuz in the Turkish Armed Forces, the decision read.

A total of 77 civilian/public officials were killed and 206 were injured in the bombings carried out by planes that took off from Akıncı, the decision added.

The court ruled on 475 defendants standing trial over these incidents.

Last November, a Turkish court slapped several military officers and civilians who helped plot and carry out the deadly coup attempt on July 15, 2016, each with dozens of aggravated life sentences.

In the trial on the role of officers at the Akıncı, the court in Ankara handed 79 aggravated life sentences to former pilot lieutenant colonel Hasan Hüsnü Balıkçı, who bombed Turkey's parliament.

At Akıncı, situated north of the capital, the coup plotters established a command center to coordinate attacks, including by fighter jets that bombed parliament and the presidential complex. The base was later renamed Mürted Base.

Some of the most senior plotters are said to have been at the base, and it was also where then-Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar was held hostage.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

akıncı airbase,

ARTS & LIFE 2,500-year-old statues, inscription unearthed in western Turkey

2,500-year-old statues, inscription unearthed in western Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline

    Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline

  2. Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

    Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

  3. Afghan family stranded at Istanbul Airport for three weeks

    Afghan family stranded at Istanbul Airport for three weeks

  4. Low vaccination provinces pose risks, warns health minister

    Low vaccination provinces pose risks, warns health minister

  5. Antalya's Suluada fascinates visitors

    Antalya's Suluada fascinates visitors
Recommended
Mount Nemrut welcomes 30,000 visitors in month

Mount Nemrut welcomes 30,000 visitors in month
Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US
Pandemic further deteriorates situation of refugees in Turkey: ECHO official

Pandemic further deteriorates situation of refugees in Turkey: ECHO official
No trace of mucilage at intersection of Black Sea, Bosphorus

No trace of mucilage at intersection of Black Sea, Bosphorus
Turkish contractors undertook projects worth $6.5 bln in first half of 2021

Turkish contractors undertook projects worth $6.5 bln in first half of 2021
Public urged to follow hygiene rules against coronavirus during Eid al-Adha

Public urged to follow hygiene rules against coronavirus during Eid al-Adha
Discussions between Turkey, US on cooperation in Afghanistan ongoing: Washington

Discussions between Turkey, US on cooperation in Afghanistan ongoing: Washington
WORLD Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Australia reported another spike in new coronavirus cases on July 12, as a lockdown in the country’s largest city Sydney failed to halt a rapidly growing cluster of cases.

ECONOMY Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

Turkey saw 552,812 houses sold in the first half of 2021, the country's statistical authority said on July 12. 
SPORTS Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Ticket prices for this fall’s Formula One Turkish Grand Prix were revealed on July 12, ranging from about 300 to 3,300 Turkish liras ($35-$382) with a discount for early purchases.