Turkish contractors sign deals for projects in 4 Libyan cities

TRIPOLI
Türkiye and Libya have signed development contracts for infrastructure and health projects in four eastern cities, Libya’s Reconstruction and Development Fund has announced.

The Turkish firms Lipco and Cevahir signed the contracts, it said in a statement.

The projects in Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Shahat and Tobruk will include road construction and maintenance, infrastructure upgrades and the building and rehabilitation of specialized public hospitals to improve health care services and readiness in the region, it added.

Turkish companies are conducting numerous projects involving construction and infrastructure, especially in Benghazi.

Türkiye has deep-rooted relations with Libya. Due to its historical and cultural ties, Türkiye attaches the utmost importance to the security and welfare of the Libyan people.

Libya has been a lucrative market for Turkish contractors.

According to data from the Turkish Trade Ministry, Turkish companies have undertaken a total of $31.4 billion worth of projects in this country to date.

