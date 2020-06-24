Turkish contractors ready to build Indonesian capital: Minister

  • June 24 2020 09:41:43

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish contractors are ready to build the new capital of Indonesia, the Turkish trade minister said on June 23. 

At an online business forum, Ruhsar Pekcan recalled that Turkish construction companies also helped move Kazakhstan's capital from Almaty to Astana.

Joko Widodo, the Indonesian president, announced last year that the national capital will move from Jakarta to the province of East Kalimantan.

"Turkey is ready to share its experience," Pekcan stressed, adding that Turkey can also assume other infrastructure and superstructure projects.

Turkish contractors have taken up over 10,000 projects, worth more than $400 billion, in 127 countries so far.

"We are focusing on Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines to diversify our markets," she said. 

Touching on bilateral investments between Turkey and Indonesia, she stressed the two countries should sign a reciprocal promotion and protection of investments agreement, which will be important for business people on both sides.

