Turkish consumer confidence deteriorates in July: Data

ANKARA

Türkiye's consumer confidence index fell by 1.8 percent month-on-month in July, reaching 83.5, according to official data released on July 23.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), in collaboration with the Central Bank, conducts the consumer tendency survey to calculate the index.

It stood at 85.1 in June before dropping to the current level.

The sub-index for households' current financial situation declined to 68.2 in July.

Expectations for households' financial situation over the next 12 months edged down 1.4 percent from 85.8 in June to 84.6.

The outlook for the general economic situation in the coming year saw a sharper fall of 4.2 percent, moving from 82.4 to 79.0.

Intentions to spend on durable consumer goods over the next 12 months slipped slightly by 0.3 percent, from 102.6 to 102.3.

The consumer confidence index ranges from 0 to 200, signaling optimism above 100 and pessimism below.