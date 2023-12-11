Turkish composer gets Grammy nod

ISTANBUL

Turkish composer Esin Aydıngöz has been nominated for a Grammy for her arrangement of the Rolling Stones iconic song “Paint It Black,” which was used in a scene in the hit Netflix series “Wednesday.”

Aydıngöz, who has composed music for a wide array of projects including animations, silent films, documentaries, TV series, video games, and musicals is a graduate of Summa Cum Laude from Berklee College of Music with a dual degree in Film Scoring and Contemporary Writing and Production, and a minor in Musical Theater Writing.

The arrangement also reached number one on Billboard in the Classical/Traditional charts. Aydıngöz also composed the score to the upcoming Netflix documentary, “Black Barbie,” which delves into the cross section of merchandise and representation as Black women struggle to elevate their own voices and stories, refusing to be invisible.

She has written additional music on Apple TV's “SEE” and “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” and on Hallmark's “One Summer,” “Presence of Love” and on Netflix “Princess Power,” produced by Drew Barrymore. Other career highlights were “Simchas and Sorrows,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Prevalence,” Kino Lorber's “Cinema's First Nasty Women” series and a branded documentary for “U.S. Bank” (2021).

Her chamber music and solo piano works have been performed in Los Angeles, Istanbul, Boston, Riga, and Taichung and she had a world premiere of her new orchestral and choral piece “A Shattered Fantasy” at the Auditorium Stravinski in Montreux, Switzerland in October 2022.

Last year she arranged a concert suite of music for the inaugural launch of Disney+ in Istanbul, for which she also performed piano with the Istanbul Film Music Orchestra.

Aydıngöz, who is a voting member of The Recording Academy, the secretary for The Alliance for Women Film Composers and a committee member of The Society of Composers and Lyricists, works as the assistant chair of Berklee’s Screen Scoring Department.

The 66th Grammy Awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024.