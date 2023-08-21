Turkish company to resume tourist trips to Syrian capital

ANKARA

A Turkish tourism company has announced that it will resume tourist trips to the Syrian capital, Damascus, amidst the recent discussions regarding migration to Türkiye that hosts millions of Syrian refugees.

Since the onset of the civil war in Syria in 2011, many Syrians have been displaced, leading to refugee influxes in various countries. As the country that hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees, Türkiye has recently tightened measures against illegal migration, while the return of Syrians is also on the agenda with the diminishing security concerns in Syria.

On the other hand, Turkish tour company Fest Travel is opening reservations for a seven-day tour called "Cultural Fusion: Syria" scheduled for April 20-27, 2024, to Syria, where both demographic and infrastructural mechanisms have been turned upside down by the civil war.

The tour will start from Istanbul on April 20, moving through Beirut to reach Damascus, costing $1,950 for each visitor. The trip will include visits to Damascus, Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Palmyra.

The tour company also stressed that they closely follow the security situation in the war-torn country and will alter their travel routes in case of any potential threats.



"We are closely monitoring the current situation in Syria, and if needed, we will change our travel routes. We will not travel to regions if some situations raise security concerns. In such cases, we will opt for alternative routes and take necessary precautions to safely complete our journey. Additionally, we will stay in communication with relevant authorities to verify the most up-to-date security information before traveling,” the company said.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, a representative from the tour company noted that they used to organize similar tours to Syria before the war, adding that travel agencies from various countries are gradually resuming trips to the war-hit country.

"Syria’s rich artistic and cultural heritage is reopening to tourism after a long, devastating, and exhausting war. Damascus is the first important center of Islamic civilization, with its Umayyad Mosque, Azem Palace, Hamidiye Bazaar, and the most Ottoman-influenced city in the Middle East; Palmyra hosts one of the most important ancient ruins of the Mediterranean world…,” said a statement in the promotional brochure prepared for the tour.