Turkish companies showcase products at UAE defense fairs

ISTANBUL
Turkish companies are showcasing their products at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defense and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry reached a record $7.2 billion in exports last year, a 29 percent surge from the previous year.

“We will hold important meetings and develop collaborations within the scope of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. We will be in Abu Dhabi with 90 companies on Feb. 17-21,” said Haluk Görgün, head of the Defense Industry Agency (SSB).

Throughout the fairs, various unmanned land and air vehicles, armored vehicle platforms, weapons, naval and electronic systems, ammunition, simulators and logistical support products produced by Turkish defense industry companies will be showcased.

Aselsan, BMC Otomotiv, Canik Arms, Havelsan, Otokar, Roketsan and Tusaş are among the companies attending the IDEX 2025 fair.

Aselsan, ASFAT, Dearsan Shipyard, Desan Shipyard, Peakeye Group, STM, TAIS Shipyards and Yonca Shipyard will showcase products at NAVDEX.

Türkiye ranks 11th among global defense exporters.

Turkish defense products were exported to over 180 countries last year. Over 4,500 land vehicles were delivered to 40 countries and 140 naval platforms reached more than 10 nations.

Also, 770 UAVs and UCAVs were sent to over 50 countries, while three nations received Turkish-built corvettes.

