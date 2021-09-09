Turkish companies featured in world's biggest satellite conference

ANKARA

Major Turkish companies showcased their products on Sept. 8 at the world's biggest satellite conference.

Turkey's communications satellite operator TURKSAT, Turkish Aerospace Industries TUSAŞ, and PROFEN, which provides products and services communications and defense Technologies, attended the SATELLITE 2021 conference in the U.S. state of Maryland.

The first SATELLITE conference was held in 1981 in Washington D.C. to provide a gathering for the satellite community to share ideas and discuss the path forward for the industry.

After 40 years, "you’ll discover a SATELLITE conference that looks vastly different from the first event, but still remains true to the core objective of connecting individuals and progressing the satellite and space industry," according to the conference website.

"Executives, engineers, government officials, and commercial customers convene at SATELLITE to solve global challenges, bridge the digital divide, increase access to space, cultivate new innovation and future leadership, collaborate on policy, and network with colleagues and peers," it added.

Some major speakers include SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen, NASA Communications Services Project Manager Elias Naffah and European Space Agency Head of 5G Strategic Program Antonio Franchi.