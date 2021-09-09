Turkish companies featured in world's biggest satellite conference

  • September 09 2021 09:12:27

Turkish companies featured in world's biggest satellite conference

ANKARA
Turkish companies featured in worlds biggest satellite conference

Major Turkish companies showcased their products on Sept. 8 at the world's biggest satellite conference.

Turkey's communications satellite operator TURKSAT, Turkish Aerospace Industries TUSAŞ, and PROFEN, which provides products and services communications and defense Technologies, attended the SATELLITE 2021 conference in the U.S. state of Maryland.

The first SATELLITE conference was held in 1981 in Washington D.C. to provide a gathering for the satellite community to share ideas and discuss the path forward for the industry.

After 40 years, "you’ll discover a SATELLITE conference that looks vastly different from the first event, but still remains true to the core objective of connecting individuals and progressing the satellite and space industry," according to the conference website.

"Executives, engineers, government officials, and commercial customers convene at SATELLITE to solve global challenges, bridge the digital divide, increase access to space, cultivate new innovation and future leadership, collaborate on policy, and network with colleagues and peers," it added.

Some major speakers include SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen, NASA Communications Services Project Manager Elias Naffah and European Space Agency Head of 5G Strategic Program Antonio Franchi.

Economy,

WORLD Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

    Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

  2. Central Bank chief signals shift away from headline inflation

    Central Bank chief signals shift away from headline inflation

  3. Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

    Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

  4. Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

    Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

  5. Two trains collide head-on in Istanbul, injuring 7

    Two trains collide head-on in Istanbul, injuring 7
Recommended
Central Bank chief signals shift away from headline inflation

Central Bank chief signals shift away from headline inflation
Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement
Turkey cuts grains import customs duty to zero until year-end

Turkey cuts grains' import customs duty to zero until year-end
Turkish Treasury posts $7.57 bln cash surplus in August

Turkish Treasury posts $7.57 bln cash surplus in August
Turkish airports host 18.3 mln passengers in August

Turkish airports host 18.3 mln passengers in August

Turkeys LNG imports see dramatic fall as prices soar globally

Turkey's LNG imports see dramatic fall as prices soar globally
WORLD Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten people died in a fire on Sept. 8 evening at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, authorities said.
ECONOMY Turkish companies featured in worlds biggest satellite conference

Turkish companies featured in world's biggest satellite conference

Major Turkish companies showcased their products on Sept. 8 at the world's biggest satellite conference.
SPORTS Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkish national football team coach Şenol Güneş is facing fierce criticism and mounting calls for his resignation after his side was thrashed 6-1 by the Netherlands in a World Cup qualification game on Sept. 7.