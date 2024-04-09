Turkish city’s endangered, endemic plant found in two new areas

Turkish city’s endangered, endemic plant found in two new areas

AYDIN
Turkish city’s endangered, endemic plant found in two new areas

Two new areas boasting the natural growth of the endemic plant species "Tülüşah," which faces the threat of extinction, have been discovered in the Kuşadası district of Türkiye’s western Aydın province, prompting conservation efforts.

The discovery was made through joint efforts by Aydın Nature Conservation and National Park (DKMP) Provincial Branch Directorate and Kuşadası Municipality.

Bahattin Sürücü, head of the Ecosystem Conservation and Nature Lovers Association (EKODOSD), spearheaded an investigation into the areas, which span from Yaylaköy to Soğucak districts of Kuşadası, pinpointing areas where Tülüşah flourishes.

Collaborating with experts from the DKMP, Sürücü and his team mapped out the coordinates of these newfound habitats, uncovering a total of 76 individuals in one area and 23 in another, amidst olive groves.

Tülüşah, formally known as "Rhaponticoides Mykalea" and colloquially known as "Aydın Gaşağı," can grow up to 3 meters tall and blooms in June and July.

The yellow flower has become symbolic to Aydın but is unfortunately under the pressure of tourism, construction, agriculture and unconscious collection. Its habitat has shrunk considerably, and it has become endangered.

"We saw that the grass was cut with a scythe by the site staff. We introduced the plants to the staff and explained their importance and characteristics. We told them not to cut grass in these areas," Sürücü said.

Formal applications for the protection and registration of the plant were subsequently filed with the provincial directorate of DKMP.

Remarkably, both identified regions were within municipal park areas, facilitating their preservation amidst urban development, according to Sürücu.

"The reason why the plant was preserved in such a densely built-up area was that both areas were allocated as park areas belonging to the municipality," he explained.

Moving forward, collaborative efforts between DKMP, Kuşadası Municipality, Aydın Adnan Menderes University biology department, and EKODOSD will continue to conduct scientific research aimed at safeguarding, monitoring and fostering the propagation of Tülüşah within their natural habitat.

Turkey, endangered ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

    Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

  2. Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

    Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

  3. Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

    Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

  4. Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

    Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

  5. March saw 10th straight month of record global heat: monitor

    March saw 10th straight month of record global heat: monitor
Recommended
Our version of Formula 1: Cambodian villagers race oxcarts

'Our version of Formula 1': Cambodian villagers race oxcarts
Influencers face competition from AI models

Influencers face competition from AI models
Works near completion at ancient lighthouse

Works near completion at ancient lighthouse
Harry Potter author criticized for gender views

'Harry Potter' author criticized for gender views
Chinese sci-fi fans divided over Netflixs 3 Body Problem

Chinese sci-fi fans divided over Netflix's '3 Body Problem'
Matrix universe to expand with fifth film directed by Drew Goddard

Matrix universe to expand with fifth film directed by Drew Goddard
WORLD Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel is blocking far more convoys carrying food aid within Gaza, where famine is looming, than convoys carrying other kinds of aid, the U.N. said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

Spain is to axe its so-called "golden visa" scheme under which foreign investors get residency for a 500,000-euro-investment in property, to curb the speculation blighting many Spanish cities, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe walks off in Super Cup protest

Fenerbahçe walks off in Super Cup protest

The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on April 7 after only 100 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against rival Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner.
﻿