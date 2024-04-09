Turkish city’s endangered, endemic plant found in two new areas

AYDIN

Two new areas boasting the natural growth of the endemic plant species "Tülüşah," which faces the threat of extinction, have been discovered in the Kuşadası district of Türkiye’s western Aydın province, prompting conservation efforts.

The discovery was made through joint efforts by Aydın Nature Conservation and National Park (DKMP) Provincial Branch Directorate and Kuşadası Municipality.

Bahattin Sürücü, head of the Ecosystem Conservation and Nature Lovers Association (EKODOSD), spearheaded an investigation into the areas, which span from Yaylaköy to Soğucak districts of Kuşadası, pinpointing areas where Tülüşah flourishes.

Collaborating with experts from the DKMP, Sürücü and his team mapped out the coordinates of these newfound habitats, uncovering a total of 76 individuals in one area and 23 in another, amidst olive groves.

Tülüşah, formally known as "Rhaponticoides Mykalea" and colloquially known as "Aydın Gaşağı," can grow up to 3 meters tall and blooms in June and July.

The yellow flower has become symbolic to Aydın but is unfortunately under the pressure of tourism, construction, agriculture and unconscious collection. Its habitat has shrunk considerably, and it has become endangered.

"We saw that the grass was cut with a scythe by the site staff. We introduced the plants to the staff and explained their importance and characteristics. We told them not to cut grass in these areas," Sürücü said.

Formal applications for the protection and registration of the plant were subsequently filed with the provincial directorate of DKMP.

Remarkably, both identified regions were within municipal park areas, facilitating their preservation amidst urban development, according to Sürücu.

"The reason why the plant was preserved in such a densely built-up area was that both areas were allocated as park areas belonging to the municipality," he explained.

Moving forward, collaborative efforts between DKMP, Kuşadası Municipality, Aydın Adnan Menderes University biology department, and EKODOSD will continue to conduct scientific research aimed at safeguarding, monitoring and fostering the propagation of Tülüşah within their natural habitat.