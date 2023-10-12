Turkish citizen killed in Israel- Hamas conflict

ISTANBUL
Turkish diplomatic sources have said that a Turkish citizen with dual nationality was killed in the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement on Oct. 12 by the Israeli Government Press Office regarding foreigners who lost their lives in the Israel-Palestine conflict stated that a Turkish citizen was killed and another went missing.

The Turkish sources have confirmed the fatality but refrained from providing further details about the identity of the citizen or the location of the incident. The sources have not offered any comments on the Israeli statement regarding the missing Turkish citizen.

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, taken hostage or wounded during the attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

At least 22 U.S. citizens have been killed, the U.S. State Department said on Oct. 11.

Eleven French nationals have died, according to an official toll released late on Oct. 11.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said earlier that 18 French nationals were missing, including "several children... probably kidnapped.”

