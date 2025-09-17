Turkish cities embrace European Mobility Week ‘for all’

ESKİŞEHİR

Cities across Türkiye are celebrating the 23rd European Mobility Week, turning streets, squares and public spaces into vibrant venues for walking tours, cycling events, open-air sports and festivities under this year’s theme “Mobility for All.”

European Mobility Week, launched in 2002, aims to raise awareness on reducing carbon emissions, rethinking travel habits and reclaiming shared spaces for people rather than cars.

Across the country, municipalities are marking the week of Sept. 16-22 with events that combine awareness, public engagement and cultural activities.

The campaign began in the central city of Eskişehir, where a colorful march through the city center marked the start of a week dedicated to greener, safer and more accessible urban transport.

The opening began with a marching band leading participants from the city’s municipality to Ulus Square, where the city’s youthful character was emphasized by the EU Delegation to Türkiye Chargé d’Affaires Jurgis Vilcinskas.

“Eskişehir shows us that mobility is not about the past, but more about the future we want to create for our children, students, workers and elders,” he said, stressing that sustainable transport must be affordable, accessible and people-centered.

Pointing to examples from Paris and Bologna, he added, ”Promote clean transport, embrace electrification, expand safe cycling and reclaim streets for people. On this, the European Union will stand by you.”

He also recalled that EU funds had supported one of Türkiye’s first tram networks in Eskişehir, pledging continued backing through the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA III).

In the southern province of Mersin, the municipality has unveiled one of the most extensive programs, including dawn sports on the seafront, inclusive cycling tours for women and children, and activities tailored for people with disabilities.

The highlight will come on Sept. 22 with “Car-Free Day,” when central roads will be closed to vehicles and opened to concerts, traditional street games, awareness activities and a festive pedestrian atmosphere.

In the northern province of Amasya, the week began with a symbolic “silent walk” through the city, joined by local officials and representatives from the European Parliament.

EU Delegation’s Head of Cooperation Maria Luisa Wyganowski noted, “This is an initiative we began in 2001, and Türkiye joined in 2018. Every citizen, whether a child, an elderly person, or someone with mobility challenges, has a form of movement beneficial for them.”