Turkish cinema audience shrinks due to pandemic

  • June 17 2021 07:00:00

Turkish cinema audience shrinks due to pandemic

ISTANBUL
Turkish cinema audience shrinks due to pandemic

Turkish movie theaters lost more than half of their audience in 2020 because of the closure of venues as a result of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loss in audience numbers in 2020, a year that people had to stay at home, stood at 69.5 percent, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

There were 13.2 million local film audiences with a decrease of 59 percent and 3.9 million foreign film audiences with a decrease of 83.6 percent.

The number of movie theaters across the country decreased by 4.5 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year and became 2,698.

During this period, the number of seats in movie theaters decreased by 6.0 percent.

The number of movies shown in Turkish movie theaters was 25,960 with a decrease of 59 percent.

In the same period, the number of domestically produced movies shown decreased by 62.2 percent to 10,978, while the number of foreign films shown decreased by 61.9 percent to 14,982.

The massive drop observed in 2020 mainly stemmed from the closure of movie theaters due to pandemic restrictions.

Movie theaters throughout the country were shut down in March, 2020 through a circular note issued by the Interior Ministry as part of measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Many movie theaters that served locals for decades had announced that they were terminating their operations due to a halt in all cultural activities and social gatherings.

The report shows that theaters have also suffered from the pandemic.

The number of theatergoers dropped 43.1 percent in the 2019-20 season year-on-year, only reaching 4.5 million viewers.

The capacity of Turkish theaters declined 24.5 percent.

Turkey, cinema,

WORLD Japan to lift virus emergency one month before Olympics

Japan to lift virus emergency one month before Olympics
MOST POPULAR

  1. Japanese man to be deported for killing cats

    Japanese man to be deported for killing cats

  2. Businessman lands helicopter on public beach, drawing public anger

    Businessman lands helicopter on public beach, drawing public anger

  3. World will benefit from peace in Caucasus: Erdoğan

    World will benefit from peace in Caucasus: Erdoğan

  4. Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

    Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

  5. İYİ Party calls on parliament to nominate co-founders of BioNTech for Nobel prize

    İYİ Party calls on parliament to nominate co-founders of BioNTech for Nobel prize
Recommended
Turkish journalist receives Spanish Order of Merit

Turkish journalist receives Spanish Order of Merit
Bowie painting from donation bin up for auction

Bowie painting from donation bin up for auction
Russell Crowe plans coastal Australian film studio

Russell Crowe plans coastal Australian film studio
2,800-year-old Urartian castle discovered in eastern Turkey

2,800-year-old Urartian castle discovered in eastern Turkey
Nearly 5,000 cultural assets returned to Turkey in last 18 years

Nearly 5,000 cultural assets returned to Turkey in last 18 years
Gate of the city of gladiators revived

Gate of the city of gladiators revived
WORLD Japan to lift virus emergency one month before Olympics

Japan to lift virus emergency one month before Olympics

Japan plans to lift Tokyo’s virus emergency on June 20, a month before the Olympics, the government announced on June 17 as reports said only 10,000 spectators would be allowed at Games events.

ECONOMY Turkish firms reduced exposure to foreign exchange risks: Fitch

Turkish firms reduced exposure to foreign exchange risks: Fitch

Turkish corporations have reduced their direct exposure to foreign exchange risks in the past few years, Fitch Ratings said in a statement on June 16. 
SPORTS Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey on June 16 suffered a 2-0 loss to Wales in the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A game two, risking their last 16 chances.