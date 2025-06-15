Turkish, Chinese companies to build 5 GW solar cell factory

ISTANBUL
Chinese solar technology company JTPV and Turkish company Schmid Pekintaş have partnered to build a 5-gigawatt solar cell manufacturing facility in the western Black Sea region of Düzce.

The project will receive financial support under the HIT-30 High Technology Incentive Program from Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry as part of efforts to localize renewable energy technologies.

Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin later this year, with operations expected to start in 2026.

Schmid Pekintas Chairman Ozhan Olcay said that the factory will produce solar cells using TOPCon+ technology, which is considered one of the most advanced in the field for its high efficiency.

The project will be developed in two phases, with the first phase designed to meet all technical and feasibility requirements of the HIT-30 program. Preparatory work is currently underway, he said.

Olcay said the initial target markets will be Türkiye and the U.S., particularly focusing on regions where Chinese solar products face import restrictions.

Over time, he said the company plans to expand into African markets, aiming not only to supply solar cells but also to implement full-scale energy systems.

In terms of raw materials, the factory will source purified polysilicon from countries such as the U.S., Norway and Germany.

 

