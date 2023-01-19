Turkish chemical sector eyes $50 billion in exports

Turkish chemical sector eyes $50 billion in exports

ISTANBUL
Turkish chemical sector eyes $50 billion in exports

The Turkish chemical industry, which has achieved 92 percent growth in exports in the last five years and reached the top with a record export of $33.6 billion in 2022, aims for total exports of $50 billion by 2030.

“We are a large chemistry family that is strategically important and is a direct supplier to 27 main sectors with its 16 sub-sectors,” Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters’ Association (İKMİB) President Adil Pelister said at an event on Jan. 17.

“Despite the global difficulties, we became the country’s top exporting sector with $33.6 billion in 2022 and now we will take new steps to walk towards our goal of becoming permanent in first place.”

The price per kilogram of the sector’s exports was $0.89 in 2018, Pelister recalled.

“While the price was $0.92 in 2021, it increased to $1.16 dollars in 2022 and exceeded the $1 threshold,” he said.

“These numbers show us that we have achieved a qualified growth in chemistry exports. Now, within the framework of our ‘Vision 2030’ strategy, we aim to increase our chemical exports to $36 billion in 2023 and $50 billion in 2030 by focusing on scaling-up our production on the basis of sustainability.”

Eight of the world’s 10 largest economies are leaders in the chemical industry in terms of production and exports, Pelister noted.

“Therefore, the chemical industry is of strategic importance for the economic development of our country and the future of our exports,” he said.

According to 2022 data, the chemical sector became the sector that exports to the most countries with 232 countries and regions. The Netherlands, the U.S., Italy, Romania, Lebanon, Russia, Germany, Spain, Iraq and South Africa were the top 10 markets for chemical exports, with 40 percent of the sector’s total exports made to EU countries.

Turkey, Türkiye, Economy,

WORLD Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

    Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

  2. Strikes, protests test French plan to raise retirement age

    Strikes, protests test French plan to raise retirement age

  3. New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

    New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

  4. Türkiye, US agree to maintain 'positive bilateral agenda'

    Türkiye, US agree to maintain 'positive bilateral agenda'

  5. World’s oldest known person dies aged 118

    World’s oldest known person dies aged 118
Recommended
Tourism sector upbeat on winter school break

Tourism sector upbeat on winter school break
Staff shortages dent Hong Kong air hub reboot hopes

Staff shortages dent Hong Kong air hub reboot hopes
Microsoft to cut staff again

Microsoft to cut staff again
Istanbul to host major furniture fair

Istanbul to host major furniture fair
China’s economy grows at slowest pace in decades

China’s economy grows at slowest pace in decades
Argentine grain harvests threatened by drought

Argentine grain harvests threatened by drought
WORLD Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

Ukrainian authorities on Thursday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a helicopter crash that killed the country's interior minister and 13 others.

ECONOMY Tourism sector upbeat on winter school break

Tourism sector upbeat on winter school break

Schools in Türkiye will start a two-week half-year term break on Jan. 20, with students and families eagerly awaiting the chance for travel and tourism professionals expecting a good inflow of tourists this year.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Turkish center Alperen Şengün had the best performance of his young career against the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, posting a career-best 33 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Houston Rockets, but failed to prevent a 140-132 loss.