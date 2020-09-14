Turkish charity worker killed in armed attack in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

One charity worker was killed, another was injured in an armed attack on a Turkish Red Crescent vehicle in northwestern Syria, said the charity organization on Sept. 14.

In a statement, the charity said the Turkish Red Crescent vehicle while traveling between Çobanbey and al-Bab was caught in a crossfire by people wearing masks and camouflage clothes from two vehicles without license plates.

As a result of the attack, one Turkish Red Crescent personnel was killed and another was injured, while one remained uninjured.

The injured personnel does not currently have a life risk and after the first treatment he will be brought to Turkey, the statement added.

"I strongly condemn the despicable attack on the Red Crescent personnel, who should be protected by international law and who have immunity according to international humanitarian law because their vehicle bear the Red Crescent emblem," Kerem Kınık, the chairman of the organization, said.

“I believe that with the efforts of our country, the attackers will be caught as soon as possible. My condolences to the entire Red Crescent community,” Kınık added.

The Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey, with an international network to help nations in need.