Turkish ceramic artist receives prestigious int’l award

ISTANBUL
A Turkish ceramic artist has been honored for her distinctive artwork at the 38th Chelsea International Fine Art Competition, one of New York's most renowned art competitions.

Twelve geometric elements that highlight the value of harmony and diversity in modern ceramics practice make up Hatice Aybike Karakurt’s award-winning artwork titled “Harmony of Diversity.”

Taking a creative approach that goes beyond conventional limitations, the work combines many inspirations, methods and cultural tales, presenting a community where a range of voices, styles and viewpoints converge to provide a dynamic and ever-changing artistic story.

Each of the twelve pieces symbolizes the variety found in the porcelain's pristine whiteness, with the modular symbols standing for the harmonious relationships formed with life.

The artwork also puts great emphasis on sustainability, utilizing eco-friendly methods and resources to advance the art form in balance with the natural world.

Becoming the first Turkish woman to achieve such a ground-breaking accomplishment with this epochal artwork, Karakurt has built an extensive portfolio of works and publications both domestically and internationally.

She also launched an installation show in Oxford in 2019 titled "Mess in the Void," which garnered a lot of interest from British reviewers and art enthusiasts.

After completing her undergraduate studies at the Department of Ceramics and Glass at Dokuz Eylül University, the artist completed her Master's and Doctoral degrees from Hacettepe University's Faculty of Fine Arts.

After several years of service as an academician at Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University, Karakurt departed the institution in 2022 to pursue her academic and creative endeavors in the U.S.

