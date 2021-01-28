Turkish Central Bank keeps inflation forecasts constant

  • January 28 2021 11:57:00

Turkish Central Bank keeps inflation forecasts constant

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Central Bank keeps inflation forecasts constant

Turkey's Central Bank on Jan. 28 kept the country's year-end inflation forecasts unchanged at 9.4% this year and 7% next year.

The inflation rate will fluctuate between 7.3% and 11.5% through end of this year, the bank's governor told a virtual meeting held to release the bank’s first quarterly inflation report in 2021.

Underlining that inflation is projected to stabilize around 5% by 2023, Naci Ağbal said tight monetary stance will be resolutely maintained until the target is reached.

"The Monetary Policy Committee will continue to use all instruments to reach the 5% target," Ağbal said.

The bank increased its food inflation forecast to 11.5% for 2021, up 1 percentage points from the previous report, Agbal said.

The bank also increased its oil price forecast for 2021 to $54.4 per barrel from $43.8. The forecast for 2022 is $52.2.

Inflation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  2. Only civilian woman living in Cyprus’ buffer zone dies at 104

    Only civilian woman living in Cyprus’ buffer zone dies at 104

  3. Turkish president, SpaceX CEO discuss cooperation

    Turkish president, SpaceX CEO discuss cooperation

  4. Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

  5. Social media abuzz after cartoonist filed complaint against teacher

    Social media abuzz after cartoonist filed complaint against teacher
Recommended
Turkish delivery app is now in London

Turkish delivery app is now in London

Turkey can lead digital revolution in region: WEF chief

Turkey can lead digital revolution in region: WEF chief
Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021
Overfishing, pollution threatening bluefish population

Overfishing, pollution threatening bluefish population
World Bank project to support Turkeys industrial zones

World Bank project to support Turkey's industrial zones
Turkey registers over 1 mln vehicles in 2020

Turkey registers over 1 mln vehicles in 2020

WORLD Australia takes on Google advertising dominance in latest Big Tech fight

Australia takes on Google advertising dominance in latest Big Tech fight

An Australian regulator is considering letting internet users choose what personal data companies like Google share with advertisers, as part of the country's attempts to shatter the dominance of tech titans.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank keeps inflation forecasts constant

Turkish Central Bank keeps inflation forecasts constant

Turkey's Central Bank on Jan. 28 kept the country's year-end inflation forecasts unchanged at 9.4% this year and 7% next year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Presenting their superstar transfer Mesut Özil to the media, Istanbul side Fenerbahçe on Jan. 27 held a signing ceremony for their high-profile recruit.