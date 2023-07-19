Turkish Cargo named among top 3 global air freighters

ISTANBUL
Turkish Cargo climbed on the list of top global air freighters to claim the third spot in May, the company has announced, citing monthly data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In May last year, Turkish Cargo, the air cargo unit of Turkish Airlines, ranked fifth in the list.

The freight tons kilometers, or FTK, data from IATA showed that Turkish Cargo boosted its cargo tonnage by 17 percent in May from the previous month.

The company increased its market share from 4.7 percent to 5.4 percent.

“As Turkish Cargo, we are continuing to strengthen our leading position in the sector in line with our goal of continuous growth and development,” Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat said.

Turkish Cargo ranked 33rd in the world in 2010, climbing up on the global ranking ladder to the 10th position with a market share of 3.2 percent in 2017.

The company carries cargo to more than 340 destinations in 132 countries. It targets to fly directly to 120 destinations by 2028.

